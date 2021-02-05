SA Planning for Third COVID-19 Plan

South Africa is saying a long goodbye to the second wave, but the third one is on its way.
Co-chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19, Professor Salim Abdool Karim says it will likely hit at the beginning of winter.
And, he says the time to begin planning for it, is now.
Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 infections have increased by 3,751.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,466,767.
The Department of Health has reported 261 more coronavirus related deaths in the last 24 hours.
