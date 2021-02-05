iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Planning for Third COVID-19 Plan

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya and MEC’s Bandile Masuku and Panyaza Lesufi inspect Covid-19 Quarantine sites Photo Credit: GCIS

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

South Africa is saying a long goodbye to the second wave, but the third one is on its way.

Co-chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19, Professor Salim Abdool Karim says it will likely hit at the beginning of winter.


And, he says the time to begin planning for it, is now.

Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 infections have increased by 3,751.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,466,767.

The Department of Health has reported 261 more coronavirus related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SA COVID-19 Infections Increase by 3 751

5 mins ago
1 min read

Provinces Finalise Vaccine Rollout Plans

24 hours ago
1 min read

SA Expected To Receive Another 3.1m Vaccine Doses

24 hours ago
1 min read

Zuma And Malema To Meet

24 hours ago
1 min read

SA Records 4 058 New Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

State Capture Inquiry To Lay Criminal Complaint Against Zuma

2 days ago
1 min read

Mkhize Launches Electronic Vaccination Data System

2 days ago
1 min read

Beitbridge Border Fence Could Take Years To Finish

2 days ago
1 min read

Valentine’s Day Vaccine Confirmed For KZN

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Records 2 649 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Salary Battle Heads To ConCourt

3 days ago
1 min read

Uncertain Future For Cape Town’s Elderly

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SA Planning for Third COVID-19 Plan

2 mins ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Infections Increase by 3 751

5 mins ago
2 min read

The Blue Train Resumes Its Full Service Offering

47 mins ago
3 min read

6th FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit To Explore The Power Of The Collective In Resetting Africa

51 mins ago