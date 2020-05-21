Thu. May 21st, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Now Has 18,003 Coronavirus Cases; 2-Day-Old Baby Among 27 New Deaths

4 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa on Wednesday increased to 18,003, with a further 27 new deaths, the Department of Health announced.

In a statement, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that the total number of deaths stood at 339, which included a two-day-old baby.

“Sadly, we have recorded the first neonatal mortality related to COVID-19- this was a two-day-old baby that was born prematurely and therefore had lung difficulties which required ventilation support immediately after birth,” Mkhize said.

“The mother had tested positive for COVID-19 and the child subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 as well. It is important to appreciate the complexities of the underlying condition of prematurity. We extend a special word of comfort to the mother of this child and salute the neonatologists, nurses, and all allied and technical personnel who had the difficult task of caring for the neonate to the end,” he added.

A total of 505,861 tests were conducted with 18,252 done in the last 24-hour cycle. The total number of recoveries to date stood at 8,950.

As of 20 May 2020, South Africa has just over 18,000 coronavirus cases. Picture: EWN

EWN

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Masualle: Struggling SOEs Worse Off Due To COVID-19

16 mins ago
2 min read

Inability To Give Land Bank R20Billion Not Lack of Commitment: Treasury

20 mins ago
3 min read

WC Health Officials Brace For Surge In COVID-19 Infections

26 mins ago
2 min read

Not Taking Chances: Some Parents Refuse To Return Children To School

17 hours ago
1 min read

DA Confident Of Its Legal Challenge Of Govt’s Lockdown Regulations

1 day ago
1 min read

Durban Point Raid Nets 15 Undocumented Foreign Nations

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SA Now Has 18,003 Coronavirus Cases; 2-Day-Old Baby Among 27 New Deaths

4 mins ago
2 min read

Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass 5 Million, Cases Rise In South America

10 mins ago
1 min read

Masualle: Struggling SOEs Worse Off Due To COVID-19

16 mins ago
2 min read

Inability To Give Land Bank R20Billion Not Lack of Commitment: Treasury

20 mins ago