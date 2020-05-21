SA Now Has 18,003 Coronavirus Cases; 2-Day-Old Baby Among 27 New Deaths

Share with your network!

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa on Wednesday increased to 18,003, with a further 27 new deaths, the Department of Health announced.

In a statement, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that the total number of deaths stood at 339, which included a two-day-old baby.

“Sadly, we have recorded the first neonatal mortality related to COVID-19- this was a two-day-old baby that was born prematurely and therefore had lung difficulties which required ventilation support immediately after birth,” Mkhize said.

“The mother had tested positive for COVID-19 and the child subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 as well. It is important to appreciate the complexities of the underlying condition of prematurity. We extend a special word of comfort to the mother of this child and salute the neonatologists, nurses, and all allied and technical personnel who had the difficult task of caring for the neonate to the end,” he added.

A total of 505,861 tests were conducted with 18,252 done in the last 24-hour cycle. The total number of recoveries to date stood at 8,950.

EWN

