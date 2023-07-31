SA Not Yet Met The Criterion for Combating Human Trafficking

According to a United Nations (UN) assessment, South Africa has not reached the minimal criteria for combating human trafficking.

This follows the Western Cape Social Development Department’s commemoration of ‘World Day Against Trafficking in Persons’ on Sunday.

The goal of the day is to promote awareness and encourage governments, law enforcement, and civil society to step up efforts to combat human trafficking.

According to the UN, at least 83 people were trafficked in South Africa between April 2021 to March 2022.

Sharna Fernandez, the Western Cape’s MEC for Social Development, explained: “It is usually individuals who are most vulnerable, such as those living in poverty, who fall prey to traffickers.” However, as these examples show, it may happen to anyone.