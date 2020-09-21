iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Nears 16 000 COVID-19 Deaths

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

24 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 661 211 with 1 555 new cases identified.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 041 543 with 16 884 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 13 more COVID-19 related deaths: 3 from Eastern Cape 1 from KwaZulu-Natal, 3 from Gauteng and 6 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 953.

Our National recoveries now stand at 590 071 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,2%.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SA Wakes Up To Level 1

8 mins ago
1 min read

Heads Must Roll For Top Cop Murder – Cele

24 hours ago
1 min read

SA Records 2,029 New COVID-19 Cases

24 hours ago
4 min read

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies

2 days ago
1 min read

Government On Alleged Threat To United States Ambassador

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Recorded Over 2k New Cases With 85 More Fatalities

2 days ago
1 min read

Watch: Dlamini-Zuma Gives Details On Lockdown Level 1 Regulations

3 days ago
1 min read

Several Arrested In PE After Horse Killed In Protests

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Pays Tribute To A ‘Great Tree’

3 days ago
2 min read

Mixed Reactions To Sentences For Vanderbijlpark Kidnappers

3 days ago
1 min read

2128 More COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Repo Rate Remains Unchanged At 3.5%

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SA Wakes Up To Level 1

8 mins ago
1 min read

SA Nears 16 000 COVID-19 Deaths

24 mins ago
2 min read

FNB Is Protecting Nearly 30,000 Senior Customers Against The Negative Impact Of Lower Interest Rates

2 hours ago
3 min read

Comair Business Rescue Plan Adopted

2 hours ago