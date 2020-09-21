SA Nears 16 000 COVID-19 Deaths

The Department of Health has confirmed the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 661 211 with 1 555 new cases identified.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 041 543 with 16 884 new tests conducted since the last report.
The Department reported 13 more COVID-19 related deaths: 3 from Eastern Cape 1 from KwaZulu-Natal, 3 from Gauteng and 6 from Western Cape.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 953.
Our National recoveries now stand at 590 071 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,2%.
