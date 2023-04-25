iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

SA Nationals Evacuated From Sudan

Spanish military plane and military vehicles are seen departing on tarmac as Spanish diplomatic personnel and citizens are evacuated, in Khartoum, Sudan, April 23. Spanish Defence Ministry via REUTERS
5 mins ago 1 min read

Efforts are underway to evacuate South Africans and other foreign nationals caught in the conflict in Sudan.

NGO Gift of the Givers says the mission has been made difficult by poor communications with phone lines being interrupted.

The humanitarian organisation says a big challenge faced by those escaping the war-torn country is that many of them do not have their passports or visas, which makes it harder for them to enter other countries.  

“Thirty-eight South Africans and seven Angolans went on two buses that Gift of the Givers arranged, but DIRCO paid for and these 45 civilians are close to the Egyptian border now,” said the organisation’s Imtiaz Sooliman.

“The challenge again is how they gonna get through without papers, without passports and visas.”

Meanwhile, Britain on Tuesday said it had launched “a large-scale evacuation” of its citizens trapped in Sudan, where 10 days of urban combat have led to hundreds of deaths.

It comes hours after a US-brokered 72-hour ceasefire between Sudan’s warring generals officially came into effect, and following criticism in the UK that the government had abandoned British citizens there.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

ANC Adopts Guideline Framework For Coalition Management At Local Government Level

43 seconds ago
2 min read

Death Toll In Kenyan Starvation Cult Rises To 73 – Police

11 mins ago
1 min read

ANC Promises To Deal With Energy Crisis

22 mins ago
mashatile
2 min read

Government Agencies Working Hard To Get SA Off FATF Grey List – Mashatile

4 days ago
1 min read

SA Government Working To Bring Citizens Home From Sudan

4 days ago
1 min read

NICD Confirms 960 Measles Cases In SA, But Says Infection Rates Stabilising

4 days ago
1 min read

Lives Of The Elderly At Risk During Electricity Crisis

4 days ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Numsa Not Pleased With Eskom Wage Offer

5 days ago
1 min read

New SA Tourism Board Expected In Four Months

5 days ago
iec election counting
1 min read

Independents Can Only Occupy One Seat – Electoral Amendment Act

5 days ago
1 min read

G4S Security Guard To Appear In Court

5 days ago
4 min read

Africa.com And Standard Bank Group Release The 2023 Definitive List Of Women CEOs

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

ANC Adopts Guideline Framework For Coalition Management At Local Government Level

43 seconds ago
1 min read

SA Nationals Evacuated From Sudan

5 mins ago
2 min read

Death Toll In Kenyan Starvation Cult Rises To 73 – Police

11 mins ago
1 min read

ANC Promises To Deal With Energy Crisis

22 mins ago

Share