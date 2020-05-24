Sun. May 24th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Moves To Lockdown Level 3 Come 1 June

8 mins ago 1 min read

EWN

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the country will officially move to alert level 3 lockdown from 1 June. He also warned that some places could go back to levels 4 or 5, depending on their progress.

The president made the announcement a short while ago in Pretoria.

With this level, alcohol will be sold for home consumption, and would be on sale on some days during certain hours.

He said South Africa now has 22,583 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 429 deaths.

Ramaphosa said Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City, and Cape Town were metros identified as COVID-19 hot spots.

WATCH: President Ramaphosa’s address to the nation

EWN

