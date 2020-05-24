SA Moves To Lockdown Level 3 Come 1 June

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the country will officially move to alert level 3 lockdown from 1 June. He also warned that some places could go back to levels 4 or 5, depending on their progress.

The president made the announcement a short while ago in Pretoria.

With this level, alcohol will be sold for home consumption, and would be on sale on some days during certain hours.

He said South Africa now has 22,583 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 429 deaths.

Ramaphosa said Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City, and Cape Town were metros identified as COVID-19 hot spots.

WATCH: President Ramaphosa’s address to the nation

EWN

Share with your network!