SA Moves To Lockdown Alert Level 1

South Africa moved to lockdown alert level 1 at midnight.
President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Thursday.
The curfew will now begin at 12am ending at 4am.
The president announced that public gatherings will now be restricted to 750 people indoors and 2,000 people outdoors.
The sale of alcohol for onsite and offsite consumption is permitted according to license conditions.
More Stories
Opinion: Appointment Of Ministerial Task Team On Animal Biosecurity: A Silver Bullet?
Delta Provides Additional Support To Amy Foundation
Chefs With Compassion Reaches 2 Million Meal Milestone, Partners With SYSPRO To Tackle Food Crisis
Cape Town And Stockholm Team Up To Support Women In Tech
Constantia Trio In SA Top 10 On World’s Best Vineyards List
Entries Open For The Inaugural eLearning Indaba Awards
Innovation Summit 2021 Showcases SA’s Top Tech Entrepreneurs
Global Companies Are Turning To South Africa For Media And Marketing Expertise
Coventry University Group And MasterStart Launch Online Leadership Courses In Landmark Development For UK-Africa Educational Collaboration
Volunteers Joined Robben Island Museum In Ridding Its Shoreline Of Ocean Waste And Pollution In Light Of Ocean Clean-Up Day
Airbnb Announces Three-Year Commitment to Empower a New Generation of Entrepreneurs Through Inclusive Economic Recovery in South Africa
Openserve Is Helping Youth Get One Foot In The Workplace By Creating Talent Opportunities