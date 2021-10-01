SA Moves To Lockdown Alert Level 1

South Africa moved to lockdown alert level 1 at midnight.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Thursday.

The curfew will now begin at 12am ending at 4am.

The president announced that public gatherings will now be restricted to 750 people indoors and 2,000 people outdoors.

The sale of alcohol for onsite and offsite consumption is permitted according to license conditions.

