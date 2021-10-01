iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

SA Moves To Lockdown Alert Level 1

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses 9th Proudly South African Buy Local Summit and Expo. PHOTO CREDIT: GCIS

17 mins ago 1 min read

South Africa moved to lockdown alert level 1 at midnight.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Thursday.

The curfew will now begin at 12am ending at 4am.

The president announced that public gatherings will now be restricted to 750 people indoors and 2,000 people outdoors.

The sale of alcohol for onsite and offsite consumption is permitted according to license conditions.

Share with your network!

More Stories

4 min read

Opinion: Appointment Of Ministerial Task Team On Animal Biosecurity: A Silver Bullet?

2 hours ago
2 min read

Delta Provides Additional Support To Amy Foundation

2 days ago
3 min read

Chefs With Compassion Reaches 2 Million Meal Milestone, Partners With SYSPRO To Tackle Food Crisis

2 days ago
3 min read

Cape Town And Stockholm Team Up To Support Women In Tech

3 days ago
2 min read

Constantia Trio In SA Top 10 On World’s Best Vineyards List

3 days ago
2 min read

Entries Open For The Inaugural eLearning Indaba Awards

3 days ago
4 min read

Innovation Summit 2021 Showcases SA’s Top Tech Entrepreneurs

4 days ago
3 min read

Global Companies Are Turning To South Africa For Media And Marketing Expertise

4 days ago
2 min read

Coventry University Group And MasterStart Launch Online Leadership Courses In Landmark Development For UK-Africa Educational Collaboration

4 days ago
3 min read

Volunteers Joined Robben Island Museum In Ridding Its Shoreline Of Ocean Waste And Pollution In Light Of Ocean Clean-Up Day

1 week ago
5 min read

Airbnb Announces Three-Year Commitment to Empower a New Generation of Entrepreneurs Through Inclusive Economic Recovery in South Africa

1 week ago
4 min read

Openserve Is Helping Youth Get One Foot In The Workplace By Creating Talent Opportunities

1 week ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SA Moves To Lockdown Alert Level 1

17 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom Pleads For Patience As Wet Weather Causes Outages

21 mins ago
1 min read

Mpho Moerane Elected Johannesburg Mayor

23 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 678 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

26 mins ago