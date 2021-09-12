SA Moves To Alert Level 2 Lockdown

South Africa moves to adjusted level 2 lockdown from Monday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Sunday. This means that the national curfew will start at 11 pm and end at 4 am.

All gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 250 people indoors, as well as 500 people outdoors. Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 percent of the capacity of the venue may be used.

Ramaphosa has reiterated that funerals are still restricted to 50 people. Night vigils, after-funeral gatherings and ‘after-tears’ gatherings are not allowed.

The sale of alcohol from retail outlets for off-site consumption will be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Friday.

Alcohol sales for on-site consumption will be permitted as per licence conditions up to 10pm. Alcohol consumption remains prohibited in public spaces.

These measures will be reviewed in two weeks time depending on the state of the pandemic. We will also be providing further information on an approach to ‘vaccine passports’, which can be used as evidence of vaccination for various purposes and events.

