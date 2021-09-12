iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

SA Moves To Alert Level 2 Lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses 9th Proudly South African Buy Local Summit and Expo. PHOTO CREDIT: GCIS

9 seconds ago 1 min read

South Africa moves to adjusted level 2 lockdown from Monday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Sunday. This means that the national curfew will start at 11 pm and end at 4 am.

All gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 250 people indoors, as well as 500 people outdoors. Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 percent of the capacity of the venue may be used.

Ramaphosa has reiterated that funerals are still restricted to 50 people. Night vigils, after-funeral gatherings and ‘after-tears’ gatherings are not allowed.

The sale of alcohol from retail outlets for off-site consumption will be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Friday.

Alcohol sales for on-site consumption will be permitted as per licence conditions up to 10pm. Alcohol consumption remains prohibited in public spaces.

These measures will be reviewed in two weeks time depending on the state of the pandemic. We will also be providing further information on an approach to ‘vaccine passports’, which can be used as evidence of vaccination for various purposes and events.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SAHPRA Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Minors

12 hours ago
1 min read

Silva Strike Give Man City Win Over Leicester

1 day ago
1 min read

Vaccinate before you vote – Phaahla

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 5 885 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
iec election counting
1 min read

Experts Warn Elections Could Be A COVID-19 Superspreader Event

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Urges People To Work Together

3 days ago
1 min read

WC Authorities Predict Province Could Exit Third Wave Soon

3 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 6 270 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago
1 min read

Winde Calls For End To National State Of Disaster

4 days ago
1 min read

ANC To Oppose DA On Candidate List

4 days ago
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 108th birthday celebration in Kimberley on 11 January 2020.
1 min read

ANC Employees Considered Taking The Party’s Top 6 To Court

4 days ago
3 min read

SA Reports 7 338 New COVID-19 Cases

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SA Moves To Alert Level 2 Lockdown

10 seconds ago
3 min read

Ricciardo Wins At Monza In McLaren One-Two Finish

5 hours ago
2 min read

Cooper Slots Winning Penalty As Australia Beat South Africa

5 hours ago
5 min read

Raducanu, Fernandez Bring Fearless Style Of Play To U.S. Open

5 hours ago