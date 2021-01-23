iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Moves One Step Closer To Vaccines

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
3 hours ago 2 min read

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has said that the health products regulator have approved the distribution of the vaccine from India and South Africa is a step closer to acquiring the COVID-19 vaccine

Below is the statement issued by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize

We previously advised the public that the National Department of Health had directly applied for a Section 21 Authorisation in terms of SAHPRA regulations. This is a requirement in order to recognise the NDoH as the supplier of the Serum Institute of India Vaccine.


We are pleased to confirm that SAPHRA has granted the approval. We will, in the next coming days, engage with the public in order to give an update on the progress of the first batch of the vaccines that we committed would be received in the first quarter. At this stage we would like to assure South Africans that all is on track. We are working closely with all relevant stakeholders to ensure a smooth implementation of the vaccine roll-out program.

We also want to alert the public that in the past few days we have been inundated with offers from private agents who are selling vaccines. As a department we have resolved and wish to advise the
public that it is critical that any such agent and vaccine authenticity must be verified directly with manufacturers. This is the only way, in our view, to guarantee the quality of the vaccines that may be acquired through third parties.

Fortunately, as government, we have direct communication access with the manufactures. For the protection of our citizens, we have put in place a process to verify any vaccines that are offered
through third parties.

