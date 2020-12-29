SA Moves Back To Level 3

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved South Africa back to Lockdown Level 3.

Ramaphosa said in his address on Monday, Cabinet has decided to put the country on an adjusted Level 3 from Level 1 with immediate effect.

Under the adjusted level 3 regulations:

All indoor and outdoor gatherings will be prohibited for 14 days from the date hereof, except for funerals.

Funerals may not be attended by more than 50 people with social distancing.

Every business premises must determine the maximum number of staff and customers permitted at any one time based on our social-distancing guidelines and may not exceed that limit.

The nationwide curfew will be extended from 9pm to 6am. Apart from permitted workers and for medical and security emergencies, nobody is allowed outside their place of residence during curfew.

Non-essential establishments – including shops, restaurants, bars and all cultural venues – must close at 8pm. The list of these establishments will be released shortly.

From now on it is compulsory for every person to wear a mask in a public space. A person who does not wear a cloth mask covering over the nose and mouth in a public place will be committing a criminal offence.

A person who does not wear a mask could be arrested and prosecuted. On conviction, they will be liable to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both a fine and imprisonment.

Under the strengthened regulations:

The sale of alcohol from retail outlets and the on-site consumption of alcohol will not be permitted.

The prohibition on consuming alcohol in public spaces like parks and beaches remains.

Distribution and transportation will be prohibited with exceptions that will be explained by the minister.

These regulations may be reviewed within the next few weeks if we see a sustained decline in infections and hospital admissions.

In effect, the adjusted Level 3 regulations will keep the economy open while strengthening measures to reduce transmission.

With a few exceptions, businesses may continue to operate as long as all relevant health protocols and social distancing measures are adhered to.

Night clubs and businesses engaged in the sale and transportation of liquor will not be allowed to operate.

In addition to the restrictions, 22 districts have been declared as COVID-19 hot spots. The president said that these districts would be subject to additional restrictions until there was a clear and sustained drop in infections.

All beaches, dams, lakes, rivers, public parks and public swimming pools in the hotspot areas will be closed to the public with effect from Tuesday but national and provincial parks and other parks where access control measures and entry limitations are already in place may remain open to the public, the president announced.

The 22 districts are as follows:

Eastern Cape: Chris Hani District, Buffalo City, Amathole District, Alfred Nzo District and the OR Tambo District. These are in addition to Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and the Sarah Baartman District, which have already been declared hotspots.

KwaZulu-Natal: eThekwini, Umgungundlovu District, Ugu District, Harry Gwala District, King Cetshwayo District and Ilembe District.

Gauteng: West Rand District, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg.

Western Cape: West Coast District, Overberg District, Winelands District, Cape Town, Central Karoo District are hotspots. This is in addition to the Garden Route District.

North West: Bojanala District.

Limpopo: Waterberg District, Capricorn District.

The Level 3 restrictions will remain in place until 15 January 2021.

