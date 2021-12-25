SA Medical Association Supports Scrapping Contact Tracing

The South African Medical Association says government must consider that mandatory vaccination is necessary.

The association is supporting the Health Department’s decision to stop contact tracing and quarantining of Covid-19 contacts.

And is urging everyone to get jabbed.

The Health Department this week accepted the Ministerial Advisory Committee’s advice that only people who develop symptoms should be tested.

The isolation period of 10 days remains for those infected, and a negative test will no longer be required to return to work.

Share with your network!