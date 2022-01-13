SA May Transition COVID-19 Treatment To Endemic Phase

South Africa may be ready to transition from treating COVID-19 as a pandemic to an endemic disease.

This means the virus will be treated similarly to the flu.

The Health Department is expected to make recommendations on this soon.

“It’s not just the Health Department that influences these things, it’s not just our advisors and as you quite rightly said there are economic and social and societal issues but I think we are all ready now to move away from what we have been dealing with,” he said.

“So we remain cautious and we remain very alert about another variant and we watch what goes on with the positive tests around the country and I think it is time that we start moving more into an endemic mode.”

Share with your network!