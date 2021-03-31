SA Man Killed In Mozambique Repatriated

The body of a South African man killed in Mozambique’s unrest has been returned home on Tuesday.
Adrian Nel died while trying to flee an attack by the Islamic State group on the town of Palma last week.
Expatriates including Nel, his father and his brother had been seeking refuge at a hotel when they were attacked.
They had been contracted to build workers’ accommodation camps in the town.
Acting DIRCO Minister Thoko Didiza says 10 to 15 South Africans are still unaccounted for in Palma.
Home Affairs is facilitating with documentation for those wanting to be repatriated.
