iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Man Killed In Mozambique Repatriated

Flag of Mozambique image: www.slon.pics/Freepik.com

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The body of a South African man killed in Mozambique’s unrest has been returned home on Tuesday.

Adrian Nel died while trying to flee an attack by the Islamic State group on the town of Palma last week.

Expatriates including Nel, his father and his brother had been seeking refuge at a hotel when they were attacked.

They had been contracted to build workers’ accommodation camps in the town.

Acting DIRCO Minister Thoko Didiza says 10 to 15 South Africans are still unaccounted for in Palma.

Home Affairs is facilitating with documentation for those wanting to be repatriated.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

SABC Concludes Retrenchment Process, Moves To New Structure

23 mins ago
2 min read

SA Remains On Alert Level 1 With Some Alcohol Restrictions

2 hours ago
1 min read

ANC Reaffirms Support For Zondo Commission

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 756 New COVID-19 Cases

3 hours ago
1 min read

Easter Weekend Ahead: President Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Tonight

21 hours ago
1 min read

ANC NEC Takes Decision On ‘Step-Aside’ Rule

1 day ago
1 min read

NCCC To Meet On Tuesday

1 day ago
1 min read

Agreement Reached Over Ivermectin

1 day ago
1 min read

Arts Minister Says R300m Not Missing But ‘Allocated Incorrectly’

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 548 New Cases of COVID-19

1 day ago
1 min read

ANC NEC Fails To Reach Decision

2 days ago
1 min read

Churches Want Govt To Allow ‘connection’ At Easter

2 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

The Land Expropriation Bill, What You Need To Know

4 mins ago
2 min read

SABC Concludes Retrenchment Process, Moves To New Structure

23 mins ago
3 min read

XT Clothing Designed And Manufactured In Johannesburg For All Of Africa

28 mins ago
3 min read

Looking At Food Franchising Options Through A New, Affordable And Mobile Lens

34 mins ago