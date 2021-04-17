SA Man Killed By Hawaii Police

A South African man, who moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with his young family earlier this year, has been shot dead by police.
29-year-old Lindani Myeni from Empangeni, in KwaZulu Natal was killed on Wednesday evening.
He’s accused of entering a home in his neighbourhood, displaying erratic behaviour.
When police arrived on the scene, a scuffle ensued.
Police say Myeni turned on police and punched them, injuring at least three officers.
One of the policemen then opened fire killing him.
Myeni’s friend has described him to eNCA as a very humble soul.
His wife has told Hawaiian media that the father of two was a gentle person who most likely wanted to visit his neighbours at the time of the incident.
Just this week, he posted a message on Facebook thanking America for looking after his family.
