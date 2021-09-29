iAfrica

SA Looks Poised To Leave UK Red List

South Africa looks set to be removed from the UK’s travel red list.

This will once again boost both the country’s economic and tourism sectors.

The UK says South Africa was on the red list because of the beta coronavirus variant despite the delta variant being the most common variant both in South Africa and globally.

The red list issue is set to be reviewed by UK authorities in the next two weeks.

