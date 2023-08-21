SA Looking to Strengthen Trade Ties with China

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa wants to develop trade ties with China as the two countries celebrate the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

On Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay his fourth state visit to South Africa ahead of the BRICS Summit.

Ramaphosa stated in his weekly message that South Africa sought to fix the two countries’ trade gap.

Bilateral commerce with China has increased from less than R1 billion in 1998 to more over R614 billion in 2022.

President Ramaphosa stated that South Africa-China relations are supported by a 10-year strategic cooperation program that would finish in 2029.