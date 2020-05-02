SA Logs 13 New COVID-19 Deaths,Bringing Toll Up To 116

Share with your network!

Just two days into eased lockdown regulations South Africa has recorded 304 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total number of known cases in the country to 5,951.

Level 4 lockdown regulations came into effect from Friday, eased from level 5, as part of government’s risk-adjusted strategy that looks to introduce a phased resumption of economic activity.

Thirteen new COVID-19 related deaths were logged, and these were spread between the Western Cape, Gauteng, Kwazulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

This means the virus, which is showing no signs of slowing has now claimed the lives of 116 people in the country.

With more than 217,000 tests conducted to date, South Africa is still being lauded by experts for its rapid response to the highly infectious.

However, concerns are mounting as many in the country have now been granted permission to travel between provinces for various reasons as the country gradually begins economic activity.

There are fears the move may have come too soon and could lead to a spike in infections.

EWN

