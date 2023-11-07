SA Jewish Board Of Deputies: SA Recalling Diplomats From Israel ‘Concerning’

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) believes the government’s decision to recall diplomats from Israel is worrying.

This comes after Cabinet announced plans to withdraw South African Embassy officials from Tel Aviv on Monday.

Tuesday marked exactly a month since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,400 people.

The subsequent reprisal bombings on Gaza left more than 10,000 people dead, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The board’s Wendy Kahn said the decision left South African citizens in Israel in a vulnerable position.

“South Africa’s standing and the international relations principle is that we always engage. In the past when there has been a dispute, an ambassador would be recalled for consultation.

“But to bring back all the diplomats and leave South African citizens open at a time like this is concerning.”