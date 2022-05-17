iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

SA Is In The Fifth Wave – Karim

Photo Credit: Twitter/@ProfAbdoolKarim

3 hours ago 1 min read

Professor Salim Abdool Karim says the country is in the grip of the fifth wave of Covid-19 infections.

Karim warns that even with fewer hospitalisations no one should become complacent.

“So no matter what criteria you use, we are in the fifth wave. Whether it is called or not, it doesn’t matter because we are in a fifth wave,” he said.

Over 2,900 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded.

Gauteng is still leading infections with 1,386 cases.

KwaZulu-Natal is second with 528 and the Western Cape is third with 417.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Power Grid Unreliable & Unpredictable – Eskom

3 hours ago
1 min read

J&J COVID Vaccine Is Effective Against Omicron Sub-Variants

3 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 952 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 hours ago
1 min read

Poor Response In WC Sees Stats SA Extend Census Count

1 day ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Unplanned Generating Unit Losses Remain High – Eskom

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Praises Recovery Efforts Made By Flood-Hit Provinces

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reported 8 351 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 8 351 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

SA Donating Vaccines To African Countries

4 days ago
1 min read

Mabuza Concerned About Medupi, Kusile Power Stations

4 days ago
1 min read

RTMC Urges Motorists To Collect Cards

4 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 8 920 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Staple Foods Are Fast Disappearing From The Table Of millions Of South Africans

29 seconds ago
3 min read

Beyond Grades: The Crucial Skills Required For Future Success

2 hours ago
3 min read

HWSETA Tackles Veterinary Skills Shortage

2 hours ago
3 min read

Get Your Budding Business Retail-Ready By Applying For The Watershed Design Lab

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer