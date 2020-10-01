iAfrica

SA International Borders Are Open

Southern African Travel Agents
South Africa have reopened its borders to all African countries while barring tourists from around 50 nations with high coronavirus infection rates, the government said.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said the country would “gradually” open borders, but that restrictions were in place for around 50 countries categorised as high risk include Britain, the US, India, Russia and France.

“Only business travellers with scarce and critical skills, diplomats, investors and professional sportspeople coming for events from the high-risk countries will be permitted into the country,” she said.

Meanwhile, “travellers from all African countries are allowed,” Pandor added.

The country will reopen some land borders and its three main airports in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg.

Travellers intending to visit the country will be expected to produce a PCR  (polymerase chain reaction) test that is not older than 72 hours from the time of departure from the country of origin to South Africa.

Upon arrival, the traveller will be screened for any COVID-19 symptoms or for contact with people who have been infected with the COVID-19 virus. 

Travellers will also need to provide proof of accommodation address should they need to  self-quarantine at the time of arrival in the country.

Should the traveller display any COVID-19–related symptoms or been in contact with an infected person, they will be expected to take a mandatory COVID-19 test. 

If the COVID-19 test comes back positive, the traveller will be subjected to a 10 day quarantine at a designated site.  The accommodation at a quarantine site will be at the traveller’s cost.

