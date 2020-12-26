SA Hits Highest Daily Covid-19 Infections

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that a cumulative total of 983 359 COVID-19 cases have been identified with 14 796 identified since the last report.

A cumulative 6 378 007 tests have been conducted with 52 223 tests completed since the last report.

The Department reported 293 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 115 , Free State 6, Gauteng 23, Kwa-Zulu Natal 27, Limpopo 10, Mpumalanga 5 and Western Cape 107.

This brings the total to 26 276 deaths.

Our recoveries currently stand at 830 251.

