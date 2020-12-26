SA Hits Highest Daily Covid-19 Infections

The Department of Health has confirmed that a cumulative total of 983 359 COVID-19 cases have been identified with 14 796 identified since the last report.
A cumulative 6 378 007 tests have been conducted with 52 223 tests completed since the last report.
The Department reported 293 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 115 , Free State 6, Gauteng 23, Kwa-Zulu Natal 27, Limpopo 10, Mpumalanga 5 and Western Cape 107.
This brings the total to 26 276 deaths.
Our recoveries currently stand at 830 251.
More Stories
SANDF Searching For Mount Ayliff Suspects
Lifeguards Attacked At KZN Beach
No Evidence That SA Variant Is More Dangerous Than UK Variant
SA COVID-19 Infections Increase By 14 305
CoCT Reminds Public To Adhere To Festive Season Safety Advice
City Of CT Blames Land Invaders For Masiphumelele Fire
Calls For Intervention At Beitbridge Border Post
UK Imposes Flight Restrictions On South Africa
SA Records A Sharp Rise In COVID-19 Cases
AfriForum Loses Bid To Reopen Beaches
Health Officials Warn Against COVID-19 ‘Miracle Cures’
Western Cape Could Ask For Military Help