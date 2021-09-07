iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

SA Health Officials To Continue Monitoring COVID Variant Mu

4 hours ago 1 min read

South African health officials will continue to monitor another new coronavirus variant, called Mu.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently classified the Pango lineage B.1.621 as a variant of interest and assigned it the Greek name “Mu”.

This variant was first detected in Colombia in January this year and has since spread across North America, South America and Europe, with detections in Asia.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)’s Dr Jinal Bhiman said the Mu variant had not yet been picked up in South Africa.

“We know that it is, like the Beta variant, much more resistant to immune responses. We suspect that this, we don’t really know at this point, but we suspect that it has a higher level of transmissibility, again for example the Beta and the Alpha. What we don’t know is how it fares against the Delta variant.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Bonginkosi Khanyile Returns To Court

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Welcomes IEC Decisions

4 hours ago
2 min read

SA Reports 4 118 New Covid-19 Cases

4 hours ago
1 min read

Zuma Placed On Medical Parole

1 day ago
1 min read

Gauteng’s Rush To Vaccinate 10m People

1 day ago
vote
1 min read

IEC To Determine Whether It’s Possible To Hold Voter Registration Weekend

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 5 931 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Not Mincing His Words

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 8 411 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

IEC Application To Postpone Local Govt Elections Dismissed

3 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 9 203 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago
1 min read

C.1.2 Variant Found In Other Countries

4 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Spring Has Sprung: 5 Best Places To View The Wildflowers Around South Africa

8 mins ago
3 min read

Guinea Junta Leader Promises ‘Government of National Union’

11 mins ago
3 min read

Low Barrier To Entry Means Software Development Holds Opportunities For SA’s Youth

2 hours ago
4 min read

Do Middle Class South Africans Care About The Climate Crisis?

2 hours ago