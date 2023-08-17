Skip to content

SA Has No Reason To Be Concerned About new COVID-19 Variant – De Oliveira

Researcher and virologist Professor Tulio de Oliveira said that there was no cause for concern regarding the last COVID-19 infection news.

The national Health Department on Wednesday confirmed the first case of the new COVID-19 sub-variant EG.5 or Eris.

Officials said it was found in a sample taken from a patient in Gauteng.

De Oliveira is the head of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (KRISP).

He said that since the end of 2021, we’ve had various lineages of Omicron circulating in South Africa without an increase in hospitalisations.

Tags:

Share