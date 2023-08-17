SA Has No Reason To Be Concerned About new COVID-19 Variant – De Oliveira

Researcher and virologist Professor Tulio de Oliveira said that there was no cause for concern regarding the last COVID-19 infection news.

The national Health Department on Wednesday confirmed the first case of the new COVID-19 sub-variant EG.5 or Eris.

Officials said it was found in a sample taken from a patient in Gauteng.

De Oliveira is the head of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (KRISP).

He said that since the end of 2021, we’ve had various lineages of Omicron circulating in South Africa without an increase in hospitalisations.