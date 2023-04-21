SA Government Working To Bring Citizens Home From Sudan

The International Relations and Cooperation Ministry says it is working around the clock to repatriate South Africans stuck in Sudan.
At least 300 people have died after heavy fighting between rival factions.
Minister Naledi Pandor has expressed concern and says they are engaging with the Sudanese embassy.
Fighting has broken out again in Khartoum, despite a ceasefire, between the army and a paramilitary force.
