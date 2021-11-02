iAfrica

SA Future Trust Brand Film Celebrates The Tenacity of SMMEs

29 mins ago 2 min read

The South African Future Trust (“SA Future Trust”) is shining a spotlight on the resilience of small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) who continue to do “#Nomayini” to stay up and running in its new national integrated campaign.

“#Nomayini” (Noma Yini) is a local isiZulu term that expresses that one is prepared to do whatever it takes to accomplish a goal.

Driven on television and digital, the campaign highlights the resilience of SMMEs against a difficult economic climate and leads with a short film developed by The Riverbed Agency and produced by Star Films under the directorship of Jonathan Parkinson and Matshepo Maja.   

The film’s narrative portrays four diverse characters in a variety of scenarios that display their determination to overcome any obstacle that arises, reflecting the resilient spirit of many small businesses around the country.

“The storyline draws on the experiences of real-life small businesses,” said Tumi Sethebe, Riverbed’s Executive Creative Director. “Through the film, the authenticity is felt in the use of relatable characters and locations. The goods used during production were sourced from actual small businesses.”

“As Riverbed, we have loved working on this project because it resonates with our ethos of creating positive impact. We kept this in mind with every aspect of the project especially in the selection of our production partner Star Films, a small business itself,” he added.

The campaign amplifies the work done by the SA Future Trust, which was established in 2020 to provide financial assistance to SMMEs hit by the Covid-19 lockdown, in the form of interest-free loans to facilitate direct payments to their employees.

“Small businesses are undoubtedly the engine for job creation,” said Bridget Fury, Interim Head of the SA Future Trust. “By providing support to SMMEs, along with the efforts of Government, the banking sector, and other intermediaries, we can help ensure the sustainability of this vital sector that provides jobs, skills, and economic growth.

“As the SA Future Trust, being a champion of small business, we are optimistic about the future. By partnering with passionate organisations and individuals over the coming 20 years, we are striving to leave a long-lasting impact on this sector. This campaign is the embodiment of this vision,” added Fury.

The campaign will invite small businesses to share their stories online about overcoming all odds – to inspire others to engage and showcase how their small businesses also embody the spirit of “#Nomayini”.

The SA Future Trust short film can be viewed here

