SA Farmworkers Are Slaves – EFF

The EFF describes Farmworkers as slaves in their country of birth, and farmers are the slave owners.

The red berets want Parliament to conduct a special review of the living and working conditions of farmworkers.

A mini-plenary of the National Assembly has debated a draft resolution from the EFF to establish an ad-hoc committee to consider this review.

“The lack of adequate law enforcement on farms has created an undesirable relationship on farms. A relationship that makes farmworkers slaves in the country of their birth, and farm owners, slave owners. Parliament must play a leading role towards the protection of the constitutional rights of all, particularly the vulnerable groups in society. Farmworkers included,” said the EFF’s Sam Matiase.

The ANC, however, says the call is ill-conceived.

It says processes are already in place to ensure the fair treatment of farmworkers.

The party’s Mandla Mandela says the focus should be on building a strong agrarian sector, in an ailing economy.

EFF Commissar @Sam_Matiase says it is also common practice amongst farmers to pay workers with wine, instead of money, therefore creating alcohol dependence that is destroying any prospects of a better future for farm workers and their families. pic.twitter.com/AxzrWtJMpc — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 5, 2020

