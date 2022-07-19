SA Expected To Receive Clarity On EC Tavern Deaths

Clarity is anticipated on Tuesday on what killed 21 teenagers at a tavern in the Eastern Cape.

Families have been waiting for news from authorities since their children died in mysterious circumstances three weeks ago.

Their bodies were found lying on the floor and tables inside Enyobeni Tavern.

The owner has since been arrested for serving liquor to underage teens.

The police, local government officials and the Health Department are set to attend the media conference where it’s hoped that clarity will be given on what exactly happened.

