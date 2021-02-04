SA Expected To Receive Another 3.1m Vaccine Doses

Share with your network!

South Africa is expected to get another 3.1 million doses of the Coronavirus vaccine in the first half of this year.

COVAX has announced that around 2.8-billion doses from AstraZeneca and 117,000 from Pfizer should be made available to South Africa.

That is if the vaccines are approved by the World Health Organization for Emergency Use Listing.

COVAX says the shipment of these vaccines will also depend on whether participating countries, including South Africa, are ready to distribute them to citizens.

The 3.1-million vaccines are in addition to the 1.5-million we are currently receiving from the Serum Institute of India.

Share with your network!