iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Expected To Receive Another 3.1m Vaccine Doses

Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash

4 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

South Africa is expected to get another 3.1 million doses of the Coronavirus vaccine in the first half of this year.

COVAX has announced that around 2.8-billion doses from AstraZeneca and 117,000 from Pfizer should be made available to South Africa.

That is if the vaccines are approved by the World Health Organization for Emergency Use Listing.

COVAX says the shipment of these vaccines will also depend on whether participating countries, including South Africa, are ready to distribute them to citizens.

The 3.1-million vaccines are in addition to the 1.5-million we are currently receiving from the Serum Institute of India.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Provinces Finalise Vaccine Rollout Plans

4 hours ago
1 min read

Zuma And Malema To Meet

4 hours ago
1 min read

SA Records 4 058 New Cases

4 hours ago
1 min read

State Capture Inquiry To Lay Criminal Complaint Against Zuma

1 day ago
1 min read

Mkhize Launches Electronic Vaccination Data System

1 day ago
1 min read

Beitbridge Border Fence Could Take Years To Finish

1 day ago
1 min read

Valentine’s Day Vaccine Confirmed For KZN

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Records 2 649 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Salary Battle Heads To ConCourt

2 days ago
1 min read

Uncertain Future For Cape Town’s Elderly

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Eases Lockdown Restrictions

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Records 2 548 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

‘Many Questions’ After WHO Team Visits Wuhan Virology Lab

2 mins ago
3 min read

What To Expect From The Industrial Property Market In 2021

13 mins ago
3 min read

Micro-Weddings On A Budget

20 mins ago
3 min read

Shout-It-Now Gives DoH COVID-19 Testing A Boost During Second Wave Peak

28 mins ago