SA ‘Exits’ Third Wave – Expert

Over the past week, the country has averaged around 2,000 positive COVID-19 cases per day.

That figure has decreased by 40% percent week-on-week.

The number of positive tests nationally has also declined to 6.8 percent on average.

According to Ridhwaan Suliman of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, South Africa is no longer in the third wave.

South Africa recorded 967 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours.

Share with your network!