SA Donating Vaccines To African Countries

FILE - A nurse prepares to administer a vaccination against COVID-19, at a district health center in the low-income Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 20, 2022.

South Africa is donating COVID-19 vaccine doses to African countries struggling to procure coronavirus shots.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged nations to also to buy vaccines produced on African soil.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that to avoid a return to the catastrophic early days of the pandemic, as many people as possible across the world should be immunised against COVID-19.

Ramaphosa said that South Africa was donating 5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 10 million doses of the J&J treatment to other African countries.

At around 16%, Ramaphosa said that the continent had one of the world’s lowest vaccination rates.

