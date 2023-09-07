SA Doctors Pioneer New Cervical Cancer Treatment

A safer, more effective cervical cancer treatment may soon be available.

The University of Free State has taken the lead in interstitial brachytherapy.

It allows for radiation to be placed close to the cancer, keeping other organs away from exposure.

Alicia Sherriff from the university says the treatment is lifesaving and can also create jobs.

“The reason why we felt strongly to develop it for us as well and make it one of our capabilities is because of the fact that we see these advanced cervical cancer patients and its young patients -economically active people that present with these locally advance diseases so identifying from the patients the appropriate patients to give them this extra capable of treatment with add value to those patients.

“The other thing is that it is more labour-intensive so it does require a more extensive anesthesia to be able to place these needles in the surrounding cervical areas so therefore it is something that requires advanced technology more human resources.”