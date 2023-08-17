SA doctor Lauren Dickason guilty of triple-murder

South African doctor Lauren Dickason has been found guilty on three counts of murder in New Zealand.

She was on trial for killing her 2-year-old twins, Karla and Maya and 6-year-old daughter, Liane in 2021.

Her husband found the girls’ lifeless bodies in their beds upon returning home from work.

He has since returned to South Africa.

Prosecutors argued that stress and depression led Dickason to snap over the children’s misbehaviour.

After 5 weeks of proceedings and 3 days of deliberations, the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision.

But, the presiding judge said he would accept a simple majority.

Dickason now faces a life sentence for each child.