SA Diversity Shines Bright For Heritage Day Through Local Dance Challenge

Heritage Day is a time when South Africans come together to celebrate their unique culture and “gees”. One such area in which local culture truly shines the brightest is through dance. South Africa is home to a broad range of dancing styles including Tolatsa, Vosho, Pantsula, Two-step, Pouncing Cat, Ngwazi, Gwara Gwara, and so many more, which all capture the vibrant energy of the country and its people.
In light of Heritage Day, TikTok is calling on its community to show up and show off their epic dance skills no matter its origin by participating in the #MzansiDance challenge on TikTok. Especially for this day, TikTok has also created a MzansiDance Playlist as well as an official effect design for #MzansiDance which creators can make use of in their videos.
South African Rugby Captain, Siya Kolisi, has also joined the challenge encouraging users to duet with him. Here is his duet here with local creator, Tebza Diphehlo: https://m.tiktok.com/v/6873834275129593090
Keen to see more? Check out the Pantsula dance and many more from a few other local creators below:
https://m.tiktok.com/v/6874067332138863873
https://m.tiktok.com/v/6873034591159028993
- Matthew J Power:
https://m.tiktok.com/v/6873125855904681217
- Justin De Nobrega:
https://m.tiktok.com/v/6871970361202740482
- Shimone Q:
https://m.tiktok.com/v/6872354213767171329
- thereal250goat:
https://m.tiktok.com/v/6874161958455708930
