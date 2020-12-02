SA Death Toll At 21 644 As Cases Hit 792 299

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 792 299 with 2 295 new cases identified since the last report.
The Department reported 109 new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 36, Free State 12, Gauteng 5, Kwa-Zulu Natal 12, North West 17 and Western Cape 27.
This brings the total to 21 644 deaths.
More Stories
Government And Unions To Face Off In Court Over Wages
Karim Optimistic About HIV Vaccine Being Tested
Western Cape Will Argue Against Lockdown – Winde
Mabuza To Addresses World AIDS Day Commemoration
Gordhan, Mpofu Trade Insults At State Capture Inquiry
Petrol Price Set To Drop At Midnight
2 302 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Department Can’t Afford To Pay R20m – Lesufi
Eastern Cape Government Struggles Against COVID-19 Surge
Moyane To Cross-Examine Gordhan At State Capture Inquiry
World Aids Day Takes Place In Difficult Conditions – Ramaphosa
2 563 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA