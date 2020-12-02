SA Death Toll At 21 644 As Cases Hit 792 299

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 792 299 with 2 295 new cases identified since the last report.

The Department reported 109 new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 36, Free State 12, Gauteng 5, Kwa-Zulu Natal 12, North West 17 and Western Cape 27.

This brings the total to 21 644 deaths.

