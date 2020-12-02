iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Death Toll At 21 644 As Cases Hit 792 299

EWN

4 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 792 299 with 2 295 new cases identified since the last report.

The Department reported 109 new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 36, Free State 12, Gauteng 5, Kwa-Zulu Natal 12, North West 17 and Western Cape 27.

This brings the total to 21 644 deaths.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Government And Unions To Face Off In Court Over Wages

3 hours ago
1 min read

Karim Optimistic About HIV Vaccine Being Tested

3 hours ago
3 min read

Western Cape Will Argue Against Lockdown – Winde

3 hours ago
1 min read

Mabuza To Addresses World AIDS Day Commemoration

1 day ago
1 min read

Gordhan, Mpofu Trade Insults At State Capture Inquiry

1 day ago
1 min read

Petrol Price Set To Drop At Midnight

1 day ago
1 min read

2 302 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Department Can’t Afford To Pay R20m – Lesufi

2 days ago
1 min read

Eastern Cape Government Struggles Against COVID-19 Surge

2 days ago
1 min read

Moyane To Cross-Examine Gordhan At State Capture Inquiry

2 days ago
4 min read

World Aids Day Takes Place In Difficult Conditions – Ramaphosa

2 days ago
1 min read

2 563 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Government And Unions To Face Off In Court Over Wages

3 hours ago
1 min read

Karim Optimistic About HIV Vaccine Being Tested

3 hours ago
3 min read

Western Cape Will Argue Against Lockdown – Winde

3 hours ago
1 min read

SA Death Toll At 21 644 As Cases Hit 792 299

4 hours ago