SA COVID-19 Update In Numbers

Share with your network!

A cumulative total of 633 015 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 2 420 new cases identified.

The Department of Health reported 174 more COVID-19 related deaths: 39 from KwaZulu-Natal, 50 from Gauteng, 24 from Eastern Cape, 8 from Free State, 17 from Western Cape, 9 from North West and 27 from Mpumalanga.

The national recoveries now stand at 554 887 which translates to a recovery rate of 88%.

A cumulative total of 633,015 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 2420 new cases identified. pic.twitter.com/RIXn0nIYhp — Department of Health: COVID-19 (@COVID_19_ZA) September 3, 2020

Share with your network!