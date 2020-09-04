SA COVID-19 Update In Numbers

A cumulative total of 633 015 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 2 420 new cases identified.
The Department of Health reported 174 more COVID-19 related deaths: 39 from KwaZulu-Natal, 50 from Gauteng, 24 from Eastern Cape, 8 from Free State, 17 from Western Cape, 9 from North West and 27 from Mpumalanga.
The national recoveries now stand at 554 887 which translates to a recovery rate of 88%.
