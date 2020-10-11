SA COVID-19 Update In Numbers

iAfrica

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

The Department of Health confirmed the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 690 896 with 2 364 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 388 171 with 28 066 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 126 more COVID-19 related deaths: 39 from Eastern Cape, 35 from the Free State, 10 from KwaZulu Natal, 30 from Gauteng, 4 from Mpumalanga and 8 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 17 673.

Of the 126 deaths reported today, 11 occurred in the past 24 hours: 2 in the Free State, 1 in Gauteng, 4 in KwaZulu Natal and 4 from Mpumalanga.

The provinces continue to refine their processes of identifying COVID-19 related deaths as outlined in the statement of 8 October 2020.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 622 153 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

