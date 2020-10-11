SA COVID-19 Update In Numbers

Share with your network!

The Department of Health confirmed the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 690 896 with 2 364 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 388 171 with 28 066 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 126 more COVID-19 related deaths: 39 from Eastern Cape, 35 from the Free State, 10 from KwaZulu Natal, 30 from Gauteng, 4 from Mpumalanga and 8 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 17 673.

Of the 126 deaths reported today, 11 occurred in the past 24 hours: 2 in the Free State, 1 in Gauteng, 4 in KwaZulu Natal and 4 from Mpumalanga.

The provinces continue to refine their processes of identifying COVID-19 related deaths as outlined in the statement of 8 October 2020.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 622 153 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

