SA Covid-19 Update In Numbers

The Department of Health Confirmed the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 682 215 with 926 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 280 340 with 10 714 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 40 more COVID-19 related deaths: 12 from Eastern Cape, 14 from Free State, 5 from Gauteng, 5 from Mpumalanga and 4 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 17 016.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 615 684 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

