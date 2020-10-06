SA Covid-19 Update In Numbers

The Department of Health Confirmed the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 682 215 with 926 new cases identified since the last report.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 280 340 with 10 714 new tests conducted since the last report.
The Department reported 40 more COVID-19 related deaths: 12 from Eastern Cape, 14 from Free State, 5 from Gauteng, 5 from Mpumalanga and 4 from Western Cape.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 17 016.
South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 615 684 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.
More Stories
Police Officers Plead Not Guilty To Murder Charge
SA To Lease State Land To Redress Inequality – Ramaphosa
DA Wants Mapisa-Nqakula To Produce Zim Trip Minutes
Petrol Price To Decrease By Wednesday
Kinnear Murder-Accused To Appear In Court
Police Officers Accused Of Murder To Appear In Court
Home Affairs Issue Update on Re-Opening Of Borders
1 573 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
SA Records 1 883 New Cases
Gauteng Health HOD Lukhele Resigns
SA Records 1,761 COVID-19 Cases
AFU Freezes R300 Million In Assets Of Asbestos Corruption Accused