SA COVID-19 Update In Numbers

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
4 hours ago 1 min read

A cumulative total of 649 793 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 1 579 new cases identified.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 918 478 with 15 692 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department of Health reported 20 more COVID-19 related deaths: 4 from KwaZulu-Natal, 6 from Gauteng, 4 from Eastern Cape, and 6 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 447.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 577 906 which translates to a recovery rate of 88,9%.

