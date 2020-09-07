SA COVID-19 Update In Numbers

The Department of Health has confirmed the total number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa has risen by 1633 to 638 517.
The Total number of tests done is 3 800 190 with 16 367 new tests done since the last report.
The Department reported 110 more COVID-19 related deaths: 31 from KwaZulu-Natal ,24 from Gauteng, 7 from Eastern Cape, 9 from Free State, 1 from Western Cape and 38 from Mpumalanga.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 14 889.
The country’s number of recoveries is 563 891 which translates to a recovery rate of 88%.
