SA COVID-19 Recovery Rate Ticks Up To 87%

Photo Credit: @DrZweliMkhize/Twitter

2 hours ago 1 min read

Dr Zweli Mkhize announced a total of 628 259 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa with 1 218 new cases identified.

He reported 114 more COVID-19 related deaths brining the total number of COVID-19 related Deaths to 14263.

A silver lining is noted where the South African recovery rate stands at nearly 87%.

