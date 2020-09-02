SA COVID-19 Recovery Rate Ticks Up To 87%

Share with your network!

Dr Zweli Mkhize announced a total of 628 259 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa with 1 218 new cases identified.

He reported 114 more COVID-19 related deaths brining the total number of COVID-19 related Deaths to 14263.

A silver lining is noted where the South African recovery rate stands at nearly 87%.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 628 259, the total number of deaths is 14 263 and the total number of recoveries is 549 993. pic.twitter.com/bP9GdmeX0x — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 1, 2020

