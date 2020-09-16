SA COVID-19 Recovery Rate On The Rise

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 583 126 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,5%.
The cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 651 521 with 772 new cases identified.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 3 940 217 with 11 603 new tests conducted since the last report.
The Department of Health reported 142 more COVID-19 related deaths: 16 from KwaZulu-Natal, 12 from Gauteng, 4 from Eastern Cape, 13 from Western Cape, 11 from Northern Cape, 19 from Mpumalanga and 67 from Limpopo.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 641.
