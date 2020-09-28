SA COVID-19 Recovery Rate Hits 90%

Share with your network!

The Department of Health the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 670 766 with 1 268 new cases identified.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 143 466 with 15 028 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 22 more COVID-19 related deaths: 7 from Eastern Cape, 5 from KwaZulu-Natal, 2 from Gauteng, 5 from North West, and 3 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 398.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 603 721 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

