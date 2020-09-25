iAfrica

SA COVID-19 Numbers Sits At 667 049

Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.

The Department of Health confirmed the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 667 049 with 1 861 cases identified.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 102 162 with 18 405 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 77 more COVID-19 related deaths: 7 from Eastern Cape 8 from KwaZulu-Natal, 58 from Gauteng, and 4 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 283.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 595 916 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,3%.

