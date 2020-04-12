Apr 12, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA COVID-19 Infections Rise To 2,028

Apr 12, 2020 1 min read

EWN

Share with your network!

The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in South Africa on Saturday increased to 2,028, with confirmed deaths now at 25, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date was at 75,053.

REPORTING OF NEW DEATH

“It is with sadness that we report a new COVID-19 related death. This takes the total number of deaths to 25. The deceased patient is a 61-year-old male from the Western Cape. His underlying medical conditions included diabetes, hypertension, and obesity,” Mkhize said.

The minister conveyed government’s condolences to the family of the deceased patient and also thanked the health workers that treated him.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

US Tops Italy As Worst-Hit Country In Pandemic

Apr 11, 2020
1 min read

FirstRand Executives To Donate 30% Of Their Salaries To Solidarity Fund

Apr 11, 2020
1 min read

ANC WC Calls For Closure Of Strandfontein camp

Apr 11, 2020

You may have missed

1 min read

SA COVID-19 Infections Rise To 2,028

Apr 12, 2020
2 min read

Don’t Write Off Dhoni – Hussain

Apr 12, 2020
2 min read

Kyrgios Delivers On Food Pledge

Apr 12, 2020
1 min read

Former Olympic Champion Frodeno Completes Charity Triathlon Indoors

Apr 12, 2020