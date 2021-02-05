SA COVID-19 Infections Increase by 3 751

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 466 767 with 3 751 cases identified since the last report.
The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 400 319 with 31 032 new tests recorded since the last report.
We report a further 261 COVID-19 deaths: Eastern Cape 44, Free State 12, Gauteng 53, Kwa-Zulu Natal 56, Limpopo 11, North West 42, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 41 which brings the total to 45 605 deaths.
Our recoveries now stand at 1 327 186, representing a recovery rate of 90,5%
