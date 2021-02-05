iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA COVID-19 Infections Increase by 3 751

5 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 466 767 with 3 751 cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 400 319 with 31 032 new tests recorded since the last report.

We report a further 261 COVID-19 deaths: Eastern Cape 44, Free State 12, Gauteng 53, Kwa-Zulu Natal 56, Limpopo 11, North West 42, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 41 which brings the total to 45 605 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 327 186, representing a recovery rate of 90,5%

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SA Planning for Third COVID-19 Plan

2 mins ago
1 min read

Provinces Finalise Vaccine Rollout Plans

24 hours ago
1 min read

SA Expected To Receive Another 3.1m Vaccine Doses

24 hours ago
1 min read

Zuma And Malema To Meet

24 hours ago
1 min read

SA Records 4 058 New Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

State Capture Inquiry To Lay Criminal Complaint Against Zuma

2 days ago
1 min read

Mkhize Launches Electronic Vaccination Data System

2 days ago
1 min read

Beitbridge Border Fence Could Take Years To Finish

2 days ago
1 min read

Valentine’s Day Vaccine Confirmed For KZN

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Records 2 649 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Salary Battle Heads To ConCourt

3 days ago
1 min read

Uncertain Future For Cape Town’s Elderly

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SA Planning for Third COVID-19 Plan

2 mins ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Infections Increase by 3 751

5 mins ago
2 min read

The Blue Train Resumes Its Full Service Offering

47 mins ago
3 min read

6th FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit To Explore The Power Of The Collective In Resetting Africa

51 mins ago