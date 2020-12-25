SA COVID-19 Infections Increase By 14 305

The Department of Health reported a cumulative total of 968 563 with 14 305 cases identified since the last report.
A cumulative total of 6 325 784 tests have been conducted with 56 008 tests conducted since the last report.
The Department reported 326 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 109 , Free State 4, Gauteng 22, Kwa-Zulu Natal 81 and Western Cape 110.
This brings the total deaths to 25 983.
Our recoveries now stand at 822 978.
