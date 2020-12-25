iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA COVID-19 Infections Increase By 14 305

A member of medical staff wearing protective equipment, prepares to take care of patients amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an hospital in Douala, Cameroon April 27, 2020. Picture taken April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Josiane Kouagheu NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

55 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Health reported a cumulative total of 968 563 with 14 305 cases identified since the last report.

A cumulative total of 6 325 784 tests have been conducted with 56 008 tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 326 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 109 , Free State 4, Gauteng 22, Kwa-Zulu Natal 81 and Western Cape 110.

This brings the total deaths to 25 983.

Our recoveries now stand at 822 978.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Lifeguards Attacked At KZN Beach

13 mins ago
4 min read

No Evidence That SA Variant Is More Dangerous Than UK Variant

37 mins ago
2 min read

CoCT Reminds Public To Adhere To Festive Season Safety Advice

1 hour ago
1 min read

City Of CT Blames Land Invaders For Masiphumelele Fire

1 day ago
1 min read

Calls For Intervention At Beitbridge Border Post

1 day ago
1 min read

UK Imposes Flight Restrictions On South Africa

1 day ago
2 min read

SA Records A Sharp Rise In COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

AfriForum Loses Bid To Reopen Beaches

2 days ago
1 min read

Health Officials Warn Against COVID-19 ‘Miracle Cures’

2 days ago
1 min read

Western Cape Could Ask For Military Help

2 days ago
1 min read

Cape Town Tourism Sector Pleads For Compliance

2 days ago
1 min read

9 501 New Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed In SA

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Lifeguards Attacked At KZN Beach

13 mins ago
4 min read

No Evidence That SA Variant Is More Dangerous Than UK Variant

37 mins ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Infections Increase By 14 305

55 mins ago
2 min read

CoCT Reminds Public To Adhere To Festive Season Safety Advice

1 hour ago