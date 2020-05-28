Thu. May 28th, 2020

SA COVID-19 In Numbers: 25,937 Cases, 13,451 Recoveries, 552 Deaths

16 mins ago

The health ministry has confirmed 28 more people have succumbed to COVID-19, bringing the national death toll to 552.

Over the latest 24-hour cycle, the number of known cases of the virus has also risen to 25,937.

The Western Cape remains the epicentre of the pandemic followed by Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

“A total of 634,996 tests have been conducted to date with 29,005 tests recorded since the last report,” Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Wednesday night.

EWN

