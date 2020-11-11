SA COVID-19 Fatalities Close In On 20 000

Share with your network!

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 740 254 with 1 729 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 010 350 with 17 269 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 106 COVID-19 related deaths: 12 from KwaZulu Natal, 24 from Eastern Cape, 15 from the Free State, 33 from North West, 7 from Gauteng, and 15 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19 951.

Of the 106 latest deaths reported, 15 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 2 in Eastern Cape, 2 in the Free State, 2 in Gauteng, 1 in KwaZulu Natal, and 8 in Western Cape.

Our recoveries now stand at 683 194 which translates to a recovery rate of 92%.

