SA COVID-19 Deaths Near 29 000

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 073 887 with 16 726 new cases identified since the last report.

This represents a positivity rate of 33.4%

The cumulative total of tests done to date is 6 659 318 with 50 110 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

418 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported today: Eastern Cape 66 , Free State 8 , Gauteng 66, Kwa-Zulu Natal 134, Mpumalanga 6, and Western Cape 138.

This brings the total detected deaths to 28 887.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients

The total recoveries are 887 701, representing a recovery rate of 82,6%

