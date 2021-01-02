iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA COVID-19 Deaths Near 29 000

A member of medical staff wearing protective equipment, prepares to take care of patients amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an hospital in Douala, Cameroon April 27, 2020. Picture taken April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Josiane Kouagheu NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

9 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 073 887 with 16 726 new cases identified since the last report.

This represents a positivity rate of 33.4%

The cumulative total of tests done to date is 6 659 318 with 50 110 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

418 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported today: Eastern Cape 66 , Free State 8 , Gauteng 66, Kwa-Zulu Natal 134, Mpumalanga 6, and Western Cape 138.

This brings the total detected deaths to 28 887.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients

The total recoveries are 887 701, representing a recovery rate of 82,6%

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Cape Town Councillor In Hot Water

9 hours ago
1 min read

Eastern Cape Receives 900 Oxygen Machines

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Pays Tribute To Healthcare Workers

1 day ago
1 min read

Concern Over Lack Of Bed Capacity In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

18 000 New Cases Recorded In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Eskom: Loadshedding Suspended As Demand Drops Ahead Of Long Weekend

2 days ago
1 min read

Substantial Fuel Price Increase Expected For January

2 days ago
1 min read

Criticism Over COVID-19 Vaccine Delay Mounts

2 days ago
1 min read

More Funerals In The Festive Season

2 days ago
1 min read

Study Finds 53% Of People Willing To Take Vaccine

2 days ago
1 min read

South Africa Records Over 17 000 New Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Court Rules Against SAA Pilots

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Palace Return To Winning Ways

4 mins ago
2 min read

Kane And Son Doing ‘Special Things’ – Mourinho

6 mins ago
2 min read

Injury-Hit Sri Lanka Can Still Compete – Karunaratne

2 hours ago
1 min read

Rabada’s Return Put On Ice

4 hours ago