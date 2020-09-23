SA COVID-19 death toll passes 16 000 mark

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has announced the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 663 282 with 1 346 new cases identified.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 064 117 with 16 394 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 126 more COVID-19 related deaths: 5 from Eastern Cape 54 from KwaZulu-Natal, 45 from Gauteng, 5 from North West, and 17 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 118.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 592 904 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,4%.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 22 September.



