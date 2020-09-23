iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA COVID-19 death toll passes 16 000 mark

Photo Credit: AP via VOA

9 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has announced the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 663 282 with 1 346 new cases identified.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 064 117 with 16 394 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 126 more COVID-19 related deaths: 5 from Eastern Cape 54 from KwaZulu-Natal, 45 from Gauteng, 5 from North West, and 17 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 118.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 592 904 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,4%.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Breaking The Plastic Wave: South Africa’s Strategy To Solving Plastic Pollution

4 hours ago
4 min read

Tourism Sector Pledges To Support South Africa’s Economic Recovery

5 hours ago
3 min read

Unilever To Increase Investment In SMMEs

8 hours ago
2 min read

Queer Activists Occupying Camps Bay Mansion Given Deadline

8 hours ago
1 min read

Cele Identifies Hotspots And Rates Chances Of Defeating GBV

9 hours ago
3 min read

Illicit Trade Hotline Is A Step In The Right Direction – Philip Morris

1 day ago
1 min read

R1m Reward Offered For Info On Kinnear Killers

1 day ago
1 min read

Police Officers Charged In Julies Murder Back In Court

1 day ago
1 min read

12 People Killed In KZN Crash

1 day ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Recovery Rate Holds Steady

1 day ago
1 min read

Teachers Working From Home Must Now Report For Work

2 days ago
4 min read

Women And Climate Crisis Must Be Prioritised – Ramaphosa

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Breaking The Plastic Wave: South Africa’s Strategy To Solving Plastic Pollution

4 hours ago
3 min read

Heritage Month: South African Chefs Share Their Favorite Dishes

4 hours ago
3 min read

The Office Is Not Dead, It Is Just Evolving

5 hours ago
4 min read

Tourism Sector Pledges To Support South Africa’s Economic Recovery

5 hours ago